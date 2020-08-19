'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

VATICAN, 19 AGO - Pope Francis said Wednesday it would be "sad" if the rich were given priority in access to a future COVID vaccine. "It would be sad if priority were given to the rich for a COVID-19 vaccine," Francis told his weekly general audience. "It would be sad if this vaccine became the property of such and such a nation, not universal for all". The pope went on: "the pandemic has laid bare the difficult situation of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world. "And the virus, while it makes no exception among people, has found, in its devastating path, great inequalities and discriminations. "And it has increased them!". Australia has secured a deal with the drugmaker AstraZeneca to supply a potential Covid-19 vaccine to its entire population free of charge, the government announced Tuesday, becoming the latest country to lock in supplies of the drug should trials succeed. (ANSA).