Mercoledì 19 Agosto 2020 | 14:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MESSINA
Gioele remains found

Gioele remains found

 
VICENZA

Man arrested for killing girl, 15, in hit-and-run

 
VATICAN
'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

 
MESSINA
Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

 
CREMONA
Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

 
ROME
Consumer spending knocked back 25 yrs - Sangalli

Consumer spending knocked back 25 yrs - Sangalli

 
ROME
Disco appeal agst COVID closure rejected

Disco appeal agst COVID closure rejected

 
ROME
Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

 
ROME
Schools to close temporarily if pupil positive-Sileri

Schools to close temporarily if pupil positive-Sileri

 
CREMONA
Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

 
CALTAGIRONE
Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSanità
In arrivo all'Asl Bari 36 tecnici di radiologia, 28 logopedisti e 72 assistenti sociali

In arrivo all'Asl Bari 36 tecnici di radiologia, 28 logopedisti e 72 assistenti sociali

 
FoggiaIl caso
Villeggianti segnalano violazioni anti-covid nei lidi di Marina di Lesina: 15 sanzioni

Villeggianti segnalano violazioni anti-covid nei lidi di Marina di Lesina: 15 sanzioni

 
TarantoIl rogo
Taranto, scoppia incendio in casa: coniugi intrappolati dalle fiamme salvati dai carabinieri

Taranto, scoppia incendio in casa: coniugi intrappolati dalle fiamme salvati dai carabinieri

 
Lecce23esima edizione
La Notte della Taranta sbarca in tv, il viaggio della memoria condotto da Sergio Rubini

La Notte della Taranta sbarca in tv, il viaggio della memoria condotto da Sergio Rubini

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

 
PotenzaMistero
Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda. I turisti sono sconcertati

Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda: turisti sono sconcertati

 
BatBeni culturali
Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

 
BrindisiBeni culturali
Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

 

i più letti

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimbo di 6 anni nella BAT

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimba di 6 anni nella BAT

Puglia, «Bonus matrimonio» per le coppie sposate in periodo Covid o che lo faranno entro fine anno

Puglia, «Bonus matrimonio» per le coppie sposate in periodo Covid o che lo faranno entro fine anno

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

MESSINA

Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

Daniele Mondello rules out murder-suicide by late DJ Parisi

Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

MESSINA, 19 AGO - The husband of a 43-year-old female DJ found dead near Messina last week after disappearing with her four-year-old son after a car crash two weeks ago said Wednesday she would never have killed him. The man, Daniele Mondello, ruled out the hypothesis of a murder-suicide. He also said the likelihood of the pair being killed by wild dogs was scant. "Viviana would never have killed Gioele," said Daniele Mondello about his late wife, Viviana Parisi. "Furthermore, she was not afraid of dogs". The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecutory mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after driving into in the countryside near Caronia. Mondello is taking part in search efforts for Gioele along with relatives and about 100 volunteers, as well as police and army units. Murder-suicide is one of the possibilities police are looking at, along with an accident and an attack by wild animals. The army search effort was boosted Tuesday. "We have added another 10 teams to the 20 already operating in the bid to find Gioele (Parisi)," said Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo. Viviana Parisi's Her cousin by marriage, Claudio Mondello, said Tuesday "Viviana was a fragile woman but had been helped by her family," including husband Daniele Mondello. "She had had problems with persecution manias and mystical delirium, and had been in hospital for treatment." The father has issued a fresh appeal for help to anyone who might have seen Gioele. "We urge you to come forward," said Daniele Mondello. An eye witness said that Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the car crash he and his mother suffered on August 3, the day they went missing. "Gioele was alive, in his mother's arms, in a vertical position and without any injury," said the witness, according to prosecutor Cavallo. The boy's eyes were open, the witness added, according to Cavallo. Cavallo said he had spoken to witnesses after their return to northern Italy following a holiday in Sicily. He said they initially had doubts whether they had seen Parisi and her son. But then they saw the DJ's photo on TV and got in touch with police, he said. Police have posited various theories about the riddle of the DJ's death and Gioele's disappearance. These include the murder-suicide, another fatal accident, and an attack by wild animals. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati