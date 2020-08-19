Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

MESSINA, 19 AGO - The husband of a 43-year-old female DJ found dead near Messina last week after disappearing with her four-year-old son after a car crash two weeks ago said Wednesday she would never have killed him. The man, Daniele Mondello, ruled out the hypothesis of a murder-suicide. He also said the likelihood of the pair being killed by wild dogs was scant. "Viviana would never have killed Gioele," said Daniele Mondello about his late wife, Viviana Parisi. "Furthermore, she was not afraid of dogs". The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecutory mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after driving into in the countryside near Caronia. Mondello is taking part in search efforts for Gioele along with relatives and about 100 volunteers, as well as police and army units. Murder-suicide is one of the possibilities police are looking at, along with an accident and an attack by wild animals. The army search effort was boosted Tuesday. "We have added another 10 teams to the 20 already operating in the bid to find Gioele (Parisi)," said Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo. Viviana Parisi's Her cousin by marriage, Claudio Mondello, said Tuesday "Viviana was a fragile woman but had been helped by her family," including husband Daniele Mondello. "She had had problems with persecution manias and mystical delirium, and had been in hospital for treatment." The father has issued a fresh appeal for help to anyone who might have seen Gioele. "We urge you to come forward," said Daniele Mondello. An eye witness said that Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the car crash he and his mother suffered on August 3, the day they went missing. "Gioele was alive, in his mother's arms, in a vertical position and without any injury," said the witness, according to prosecutor Cavallo. The boy's eyes were open, the witness added, according to Cavallo. Cavallo said he had spoken to witnesses after their return to northern Italy following a holiday in Sicily. He said they initially had doubts whether they had seen Parisi and her son. But then they saw the DJ's photo on TV and got in touch with police, he said. Police have posited various theories about the riddle of the DJ's death and Gioele's disappearance. These include the murder-suicide, another fatal accident, and an attack by wild animals. (ANSA).