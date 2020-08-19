Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

CREMONA, 19 AGO - A male friend of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Crema on the morning of Ferragosto has been arrested on suspicion of murder, judicial sources said Wednesday. The man was driving the woman's Fiat Panda, which was found torched, police said. Sabrina Beccalli, from Vergonzana, was separated and had a 15-year-old son. The man has been charged with murder and disposing of a body. He has declined to answer prosecutors' questions, claiming his right to silence. Police said they had firm evidence against him. Carabinieri Lt. Cnl Lorenzo Carlo Maria Repetto, of Cremona, told ANSA "we have weighty evidence against him". He said "we must still find Sabrina, there are many things still to do". The victim's sister, Simona Beccalli, said "I forgive him, I'm ready to forgive him, but he must say where Sabrina is. "Let him help us find my sister's body. I can't go on not knowing where my sister is. "I don't know who that man is and I don't care, I only want him to say where Sabrina is". (ANSA).