Mercoledì 19 Agosto 2020 | 14:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MESSINA
Gioele remains found

Gioele remains found

 
VICENZA

Man arrested for killing girl, 15, in hit-and-run

 
VATICAN
'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

 
MESSINA
Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

 
CREMONA
Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

 
ROME
Consumer spending knocked back 25 yrs - Sangalli

Consumer spending knocked back 25 yrs - Sangalli

 
ROME
Disco appeal agst COVID closure rejected

Disco appeal agst COVID closure rejected

 
ROME
Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

 
ROME
Schools to close temporarily if pupil positive-Sileri

Schools to close temporarily if pupil positive-Sileri

 
CREMONA
Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

 
CALTAGIRONE
Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSanità
In arrivo all'Asl Bari 36 tecnici di radiologia, 28 logopedisti e 72 assistenti sociali

In arrivo all'Asl Bari 36 tecnici di radiologia, 28 logopedisti e 72 assistenti sociali

 
FoggiaIl caso
Villeggianti segnalano violazioni anti-covid nei lidi di Marina di Lesina: 15 sanzioni

Villeggianti segnalano violazioni anti-covid nei lidi di Marina di Lesina: 15 sanzioni

 
TarantoIl rogo
Taranto, scoppia incendio in casa: coniugi intrappolati dalle fiamme salvati dai carabinieri

Taranto, scoppia incendio in casa: coniugi intrappolati dalle fiamme salvati dai carabinieri

 
Lecce23esima edizione
La Notte della Taranta sbarca in tv, il viaggio della memoria condotto da Sergio Rubini

La Notte della Taranta sbarca in tv, il viaggio della memoria condotto da Sergio Rubini

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

 
PotenzaMistero
Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda. I turisti sono sconcertati

Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda: turisti sono sconcertati

 
BatBeni culturali
Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

 
BrindisiBeni culturali
Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

 

i più letti

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimbo di 6 anni nella BAT

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimba di 6 anni nella BAT

Puglia, «Bonus matrimonio» per le coppie sposate in periodo Covid o che lo faranno entro fine anno

Puglia, «Bonus matrimonio» per le coppie sposate in periodo Covid o che lo faranno entro fine anno

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

CREMONA

Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

Man was driving her car, later found torched, say police

Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

CREMONA, 19 AGO - A male friend of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Crema on the morning of Ferragosto has been arrested on suspicion of murder, judicial sources said Wednesday. The man was driving the woman's Fiat Panda, which was found torched, police said. Sabrina Beccalli, from Vergonzana, was separated and had a 15-year-old son. The man has been charged with murder and disposing of a body. He has declined to answer prosecutors' questions, claiming his right to silence. Police said they had firm evidence against him. Carabinieri Lt. Cnl Lorenzo Carlo Maria Repetto, of Cremona, told ANSA "we have weighty evidence against him". He said "we must still find Sabrina, there are many things still to do". The victim's sister, Simona Beccalli, said "I forgive him, I'm ready to forgive him, but he must say where Sabrina is. "Let him help us find my sister's body. I can't go on not knowing where my sister is. "I don't know who that man is and I don't care, I only want him to say where Sabrina is". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati