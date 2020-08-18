Martedì 18 Agosto 2020 | 18:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

 
ROME
Schools to close temporarily if pupil positive-Sileri

Schools to close temporarily if pupil positive-Sileri

 
CREMONA
Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

 
CALTAGIRONE
Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

 
LUCCA
Burglars steal strongbox from Forte dei Marmi hotel

Burglars steal strongbox from Forte dei Marmi hotel

 
MODICA
Woman, partner held in toddler death

Woman, partner held in toddler death

 
CHIETI
Man dies after being stung by hornet

Man dies after being stung by hornet

 
MESSINA
Army search effort for Gioele boosted

Army search effort for Gioele boosted

 
LA MADDALENA
Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

 
ROME
EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

 
ROME
Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari-Romairone, conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

Bari, Romairone conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl ritrovamento
Piccolo barbagianni ferito a zampa e ala: salvato a Molfetta

Piccolo barbagianni ferito a zampa e ala: salvato a Molfetta

 
TarantoL'incontro
Mittal Taranto, parte Cassa integrazione ordinaria Covid senza accordo sindacale

Mittal Taranto, parte Cassa integrazione ordinaria Covid senza accordo sindacale

 
Potenzail programma
Basilicata, Regione approva Piano triennale dello sport

Basilicata, Regione approva Piano triennale dello sport

 
FoggiaI provvedimenti
A Ferragosto fioccano multe per chi non indossa la mascherina: 37 sanzioni a Foggia

A Ferragosto fioccano multe per chi non indossa la mascherina: 37 sanzioni a Foggia

 
MateraEconomia
Turiste svizzere a piedi per scoprire la Basilicata coast to coast

Turiste svizzere a piedi per scoprire la Basilicata coast to coast

 
BrindisiCultura
Cisternino, oggi e domani la Notte Verde della gastronomia

Cisternino, oggi e domani la Notte Verde della gastronomia

 
Batnavigazione più sicura
Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

 
LecceColdiretti
Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

 

ROME

Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

403 cases in last 24 hrs says health min

Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

ROME, 18 AGO - The number of people in Italy infected with the coronavirus rose by 403 in the last 24 hours, a rise of 83 on Monday's gain, the health ministry said Tuesday. But the number of swabs also rose, to almost 50,000 from Monday's 30,00, the ministry said. There were five new victims Tuesday, compared to four each on Monday and Sunday. Veneto (60) and Lombardy (50) led the way for new cases. The overall tally of cases has now risen to 254,636. The death toll now stands at 35,405. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati