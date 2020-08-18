Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead

ROME, 18 AGO - The number of people in Italy infected with the coronavirus rose by 403 in the last 24 hours, a rise of 83 on Monday's gain, the health ministry said Tuesday. But the number of swabs also rose, to almost 50,000 from Monday's 30,00, the ministry said. There were five new victims Tuesday, compared to four each on Monday and Sunday. Veneto (60) and Lombardy (50) led the way for new cases. The overall tally of cases has now risen to 254,636. The death toll now stands at 35,405. (ANSA).