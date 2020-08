Search for Crema woman missing since Ferragosto goes on

CREMONA, 18 AGO - A search continued Tuesday for a 39-year-old woman from Crema in Lombardy who went missing at the Ferragosto mid-August Feast of the Assumption. Police and civil protection volunteers have been joined by sniffer dogs, boosting hopes to find a trace of Sabrina Beccalli. Her family say they fear the worst. Beccalli's disappearance is inexplicable, they say. (ANSA).