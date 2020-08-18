Man charged with killing wife takes life in jail

Coronavirus: New infections up, 5 more dead
CALTAGIRONE
18 Agosto 2020
CALTAGIRONE, 18 AGO - A 50-year-old ceramics maker charged with murdering his 46-year-old wife on Monday night hanged himself in his prison cell. The man, Giuseppe Randazzo, had been in prison since August 13 on suspicion of murdering Catya Di Stefano near Caltagirone in Sicily. The couple were in the process of separating. Earlier on Monday a preliminary investigations judge upheld Randazzo's arrest on suspicion of murder. Caltagirone prosecutors have opened a probe into the potter's death. An autopsy has been ordered. Randazzo allegedly killed Di Stefano after a row. She was determined to go ahead with the separation while he was trying to patch things up, police said. (ANSA).
