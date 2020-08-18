Burglars steal strongbox from Forte dei Marmi hotel
LUCCA
18 Agosto 2020
LUCCA, 18 AGO - Burglars stole a safety deposit box containing a luxury watch from a five-star hotel in the upscale Tuscan resort of Forte dei Marmi on Monday afternoon, police said Tuesday. The owners, a couple of Russian tourists, had a 300,000 euro Patek Philippe watch in the strongbox as well as 20,000 euros in cash and a valuable designer bag. Police said the theft was "like something out of To Catch A Thief", the famous Hitchcock French Riviera caper film starring Cary Grant. They said the burglars must have spotted the Russian man wearing the watch on the beach. (ANSA).
