Woman, partner held in toddler death

MODICA
18 Agosto 2020
MODICA, 18 AGO - A 23-year-old woman and her 32-year-old partner have been arrested at Modica near Ragusa in Sicily after a 21-month-old boy died in hospital after presenting with lesions on his body. The woman is the mother of the boy while her partner is not the father. The couple have been charged with murder and domestic abuse. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was arrested on Monday, and his partner on Tuesday. Police said they were pursuing their inquiries. (ANSA).
