LUCCA
Burglars steal strongbox from Forte dei Marmi hotel

MODICA
Woman, partner held in toddler death

CHIETI
Man dies after being stung by hornet

MESSINA
Army search effort for Gioele boosted

LA MADDALENA
Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

ROME
EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

ROME
Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

ROME
Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

RIMINI
Stripping young of future a grave inequality - Draghi

RAGUSA
Hang glider dies in crash near Ragusa

ROME
Cesare Romiti dies

Calcio
Bari-Romairone, conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

Potenzail programma
Basilicata, Regione approva Piano triennale dello sport

FoggiaI provvedimenti
A Ferragosto fioccano multe per chi non indossa la mascherina: 37 sanzioni a Foggia

BariEconomia
Bari, Commercio; con il Covid è crisi profonda

TarantoElezioni Regionali
Il tour della Lega parte dal mondo agricolo

MateraEconomia
Turiste svizzere a piedi per scoprire la Basilicata coast to coast

BrindisiCultura
Cisternino, oggi e domani la Notte Verde della gastronomia

Batnavigazione più sicura
Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

LecceColdiretti
Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

MODICA

Woman, partner held in toddler death

21-mt-old boy dies in Sicily

Woman, partner held in toddler death

MODICA, 18 AGO - A 23-year-old woman and her 32-year-old partner have been arrested at Modica near Ragusa in Sicily after a 21-month-old boy died in hospital after presenting with lesions on his body. The woman is the mother of the boy while her partner is not the father. The couple have been charged with murder and domestic abuse. An autopsy has been ordered. The man was arrested on Monday, and his partner on Tuesday. Police said they were pursuing their inquiries. (ANSA).

