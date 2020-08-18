Army search effort for Gioele boosted

MESSINA, 18 AGO - An army search effort for a four-year-old boy who went missing with his 43-year-old DJ mother in Sicily 10 days ago has been boosted. "We have added another 10 teams to the 20 already operating in the bid to find Gioele (Parisi)," said Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo. "This is a positive fact, the search will be boosted". Viviana Parisi's body was found near Messina last week. Her cousin by marriage, Claudio Mondello, said Tuesday "Viviana was a fragile woman but had been helped by her family," including husband Daniele Mondello. "She had had problems with persecution manias and mystical delirium, and had been in hospital for treatment." The father appealed for help to anyone who might have seen Gioele on Tuesday. "We urge you to come forward," said Daniele Mondello. An eye witness aid Monday that Gioele had been alive and unhurt after a car crash he and his mother suffered almost two weeks ago. "Gioele was alive, in his mother's arms, in a vertical position and without any injury," said the witness, according to prosecutor Cavallo. The boy's eyes were open, the witness added, according to Cavallo. Cavallo said he had spoken to witnesses after their return to northern Italy following a holiday in Sicily. He said they initially had doubts whether they had seen Parisi and her son. But then they saw the DJ's photo on TV and got in touch with police, he said. The incident took place at Caronia near Messina. Police have posited various theories about the riddle of the DJ's death and Gioele's disappearance. These include suicide, another fatal accident, and an attack by wild animals. (ANSA).