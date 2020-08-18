Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

LA MADDALENA, 18 AGO - Hundreds of tourists are currently blocked at the chic Sardinian resort of Santo Stefano, in the La Maddalena archipelago, after one of the resort workers tested positive for the coronavirus. The regional crisis unit has carried out 470 swabs including holidaymakers and staff. Sardinian health pointman Mario Nieddu told ANSA: "we are awaiting the results of the tests. "In the meantime we have ordered no one to leave the resort". Despite this, two tourists were stopped by police on route for Olbia airport. Italy had 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 159 fewer than Sunday's rise of 479, the health ministry said Monday. But about 6,000 fewer swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, or some 30,666. The number of new dead was steady at four. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 254,235. The death toll is now 35,400. Italy has been the second hardest hit country in Europe after the UK but is generally regarded as having coped well with the emergency after an initial crisis. Italy has shown its "moral and civic energies" during the coronavirus pandemic, President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. (ANSA).