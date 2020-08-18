EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

ROME, 18 AGO - Former longtime Fiat managing director Cesare Romiti died Tuesday at the age of 97. Romiti spent 25 years at the helm of Italy's biggest car maker alongside late owner Gianni Agnelli. He saw it through many difficult times and historic events such as the "March of the 40,000" blue-collar staff against perceived trade union extremism in 1980. Romiti was dubbed The Iron Manager for his willingness to take on the unions during years of strikes. Restoring Fiat's fortunes after a long slump exacerbated by strikes, he reeled off a string of successful models including the Panda, the Uno, and the Croma as well as the revolutionary FIRE engine. He also helped write the history of Italian capitalism in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Among other things, he led sprawling holding company Gremina, and was president of the RCS publishing company that publishes Italy's top daily Corriere della Sera. Romiti was born in Rome on June 24 1923. President Sergio Mattarella was among those who led the tributes to Romiti Tuesday. He called him "a major protagonist of a troubled and controversial time of industrial relations and Italian capitalism, amid deep transformations in international markets and pushes to change the set-up of our country." He went on: "Manager of major companies, he brought to the Fiat group his experience as a man of finance, helping consolidate its presence in the car making sector and to diversify its activities". Forza Italia (FI) Senator Francesco Giro, on the other hand, said Romiti was "not a model, and he exploited state aid". Democratic Party (PD) MP Davide Gariglio said Romiti was a "controversial figure, but he relaunched Fiat". (ANSA).