Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

ROME, 18 AGO - Italy's disco and dance club operators have appealed to the regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio against the government's order for them to close again amid a spike in COVID cases among young people. But they said they would withdraw the appeal if the government's planned aid to the sector turns out to be "serious". A spokesman for the operators had said earlier they were "hopeful of getting a positive result" from the appeal. The government on Sunday closed discotheques across Italy after a COVID spike and made the wearing of facemasks compulsory for 'movida' youth street partying gatherings. Masks will have to be worn inside and outside bars and at gatherings in streets and piazzas from six o'clock in the evening until six in the morning. "Young people must help us, otherwise the reopening of schools next month is at risk," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who signed the new ordinance. Sector operators will receive government aid. Dance operators have already asked for CIG lay-off fund access and VAT cut to 4%. They said some four billion euros in turnover was at risk. Italy had 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 159 fewer than Sunday's rise of 479, the health ministry said Monday. But about 6,000 fewer swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, or some 30,666. The number of new dead was steady at four. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 254,235. The death toll is now 35,400. Italy has been the second hardest hit country in Europe after the UK but is generally regarded as having coped well with the emergency after an initial crisis. Italy has shown its "moral and civic energies" during the coronavirus pandemic, President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. (ANSA).