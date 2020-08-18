Martedì 18 Agosto 2020 | 14:33

LA MADDALENA
Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

ROME
EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

ROME
Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

ROME
Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

RIMINI
Stripping young of future a grave inequality - Draghi

RAGUSA
Hang glider dies in crash near Ragusa

ROME
Cesare Romiti dies

ROME
Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

ROME
School closure to be weighed with ASL - heads

VENICE
4 hurt as vaporetto hits boat in Venice

TRIESTE
Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari-Romairone, conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

BariEconomia
Bari, boom di turismo a Ferragosto

FoggiaEvento storico
Al Porta San Severo il torneo delle Chiavi

TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, nessun caso nuovo ma spuntano le tende

Batnavigazione più sicura
Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

LecceColdiretti
Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, confermati 7 nuovi positivi (su 379 tamponi): 4 risiedono a Tricarico

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Cellino S.Marco, guida in stato di ebbrezza: patente ritirata ad agricoltore e motociclo sequestrato

Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Montescaglioso, botte da orbi alla ex convivente davanti ai figli minori: arrestato stalker 40enne

Bari e Foggia, «I 5 giovani pugliesi sono a malattie infettive»

Coronavirus Puglia, cala numero contagiati: 4 nelle ultime 24 ore, un morto nel Leccese. Fase 3, tamponi dopo 72 ore per chi arriva dalla Grecia

Bari, rientra dalla Grecia il 12 agosto ma non le hanno ancora fatto il tampone: «Ho paura»

Discoteche chiuse, parla L'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico»

Acquaviva Delle Fonti, salgono a 5 i contagi da Covid

ROME

Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

But say they will pull plea if aid 'serious'

ROME, 18 AGO - Italy's disco and dance club operators have appealed to the regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio against the government's order for them to close again amid a spike in COVID cases among young people. But they said they would withdraw the appeal if the government's planned aid to the sector turns out to be "serious". A spokesman for the operators had said earlier they were "hopeful of getting a positive result" from the appeal. The government on Sunday closed discotheques across Italy after a COVID spike and made the wearing of facemasks compulsory for 'movida' youth street partying gatherings. Masks will have to be worn inside and outside bars and at gatherings in streets and piazzas from six o'clock in the evening until six in the morning. "Young people must help us, otherwise the reopening of schools next month is at risk," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who signed the new ordinance. Sector operators will receive government aid. Dance operators have already asked for CIG lay-off fund access and VAT cut to 4%. They said some four billion euros in turnover was at risk. Italy had 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 159 fewer than Sunday's rise of 479, the health ministry said Monday. But about 6,000 fewer swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, or some 30,666. The number of new dead was steady at four. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 254,235. The death toll is now 35,400. Italy has been the second hardest hit country in Europe after the UK but is generally regarded as having coped well with the emergency after an initial crisis. Italy has shown its "moral and civic energies" during the coronavirus pandemic, President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. (ANSA).

