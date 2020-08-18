Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Montescaglioso, botte da orbi alla ex convivente davanti ai figli minori: arrestato stalker 40enne
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, cala numero contagiati: 4 nelle ultime 24 ore, un morto nel Leccese. Fase 3, tamponi dopo 72 ore per chi arriva dalla Grecia
Bari, rientra dalla Grecia il 12 agosto ma non le hanno ancora fatto il tampone: «Ho paura». Asl: «Problema risolto, ci vuole solo un po' di pazienza»
Discoteche chiuse, parla l'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico». Silb: «I giovani sono capro espiatorio»
ROME
18 Agosto 2020
ROME, 18 AGO - Inter Milan booked a Europa League final berth against Sevilla on Friday by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 Monday night. Braces from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku plus a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio saw off the Ukraine outfit. It will be Inter's first European final since they pulled off the treble in 2010 by beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Champions League final. Lukaku said on his Instagram profile Tuesday "great team performance, we did what we had to do". "Now it's time to prepare the final"," he said, posting photos of the victory over Shakhtar. Inter meet Sevilla in Cologne on Friday night. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su