LA MADDALENA
Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

 
ROME
EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

 
ROME
Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

 
RIMINI
Stripping young of future a grave inequality - Draghi

Stripping young of future a grave inequality - Draghi

 
RAGUSA
Hang glider dies in crash near Ragusa

Hang glider dies in crash near Ragusa

 
ROME
Cesare Romiti dies

Cesare Romiti dies

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

 
ROME
School closure to be weighed with ASL - heads

School closure to be weighed with ASL - heads

 
VENICE
4 hurt as vaporetto hits boat in Venice

4 hurt as vaporetto hits boat in Venice

 
TRIESTE
Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari-Romairone, conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

Bari, Romairone conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

 

BariEconomia
Bari, boom di turismo a Ferragosto

Bari, boom di turismo a Ferragosto

 
FoggiaEvento storico
Al Porta San Severo il torneo delle Chiavi

Lucera, Porta San Severo si aggiudica il 37° Palio della città durante torneo delle Chiavi

 
TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, nessun caso nuovo ma spuntano le tende

Taranto, nessun caso nuovo ma spuntano le tende

 
Batnavigazione più sicura
Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

 
LecceColdiretti
Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

 
Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, confermati 7 nuovi positivi (su 379 tamponi): 4 risiedono a Tricarico

Coronavirus in Basilicata, confermati 7 nuovi positivi (su 379 tamponi): 4 risiedono a Tricarico

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Cellino S.Marco, guida in stato di ebbrezza: patente ritirata ad agricoltore e motociclo sequestrato

Cellino S.Marco, guida in stato di ebbrezza: patente ritirata ad agricoltore e motociclo sequestrato

 
Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Montescaglioso, botte da orbi alla ex convivente davanti ai figli minori: arrestato stalker 40enne

Montescaglioso, botte da orbi alla ex convivente davanti ai figli minori: arrestato stalker 40enne

 

Bari e Foggia, «I 5 giovani pugliesi sono a malattie infettive»

Coronavirus, «I 5 giovani pugliesi sono a malattie infettive»

Coronavirus Puglia, cala numero contagiati: 4 nelle ultime 24 ore, un morto nel Leccese. Fase 3, tamponi dopo 72 ore per chi arriva dalla Grecia

Coronavirus Puglia, cala numero contagiati: 4 nelle ultime 24 ore, un morto nel Leccese. Fase 3, tamponi dopo 72 ore per chi arriva dalla Grecia

Bari, rientra dalla Grecia il 12 agosto ma non le hanno ancora fatto il tampone: «Ho paura»

Bari, rientra dalla Grecia il 12 agosto ma non le hanno ancora fatto il tampone: «Ho paura». Asl: «Problema risolto, ci vuole solo un po' di pazienza»

Discoteche chiuse, parla L'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico»

Discoteche chiuse, parla l'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico». Silb: «I giovani sono capro espiatorio»

Acquaviva Delle Fonti, salgono a 5 i contagi da Covid

Acquaviva Delle Fonti, salgono a 5 i contagi da Covid

ROME

Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

Nerazzurri to face Sevilla in Cologne Friday night

Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

ROME, 18 AGO - Inter Milan booked a Europa League final berth against Sevilla on Friday by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 Monday night. Braces from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku plus a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio saw off the Ukraine outfit. It will be Inter's first European final since they pulled off the treble in 2010 by beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Champions League final. Lukaku said on his Instagram profile Tuesday "great team performance, we did what we had to do". "Now it's time to prepare the final"," he said, posting photos of the victory over Shakhtar. Inter meet Sevilla in Cologne on Friday night. (ANSA).

