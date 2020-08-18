Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

ROME, 18 AGO - Inter Milan booked a Europa League final berth against Sevilla on Friday by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 Monday night. Braces from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku plus a goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio saw off the Ukraine outfit. It will be Inter's first European final since they pulled off the treble in 2010 by beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Champions League final. Lukaku said on his Instagram profile Tuesday "great team performance, we did what we had to do". "Now it's time to prepare the final"," he said, posting photos of the victory over Shakhtar. Inter meet Sevilla in Cologne on Friday night. (ANSA).