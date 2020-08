Hang glider dies in crash near Ragusa

RAGUSA, 18 AGO - A hang glider died in a crash near Ragusa in Sicily on Tuesday. The motorised craft crashed near its take off spot at Marina di Modica. The pilot was said to be a 50-year-old man from Piedmont. He was heading for Fiumefreddo. An autopsy has been ordered. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident. Medical teams tried to revive the man. But their efforts were to no avail. (ANSA).