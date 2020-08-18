Martedì 18 Agosto 2020 | 14:32

LA MADDALENA
Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after COVID case

ROME
EX-Fiat boss Cesare Romiti dies

ROME
Disco owners appeal to TAR agst COVID closure

ROME
Soccer: Inter book EL final with 5-0 Shakhtar rout

RIMINI
Stripping young of future a grave inequality - Draghi

RAGUSA
Hang glider dies in crash near Ragusa

ROME
Cesare Romiti dies

ROME
Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

ROME
School closure to be weighed with ASL - heads

VENICE
4 hurt as vaporetto hits boat in Venice

TRIESTE
Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari-Romairone, conto alla rovescia: pronto il nuovo contratto di Simeri

BariEconomia
Bari, boom di turismo a Ferragosto

FoggiaEvento storico
Al Porta San Severo il torneo delle Chiavi

TarantoCoronavirus
Taranto, nessun caso nuovo ma spuntano le tende

Batnavigazione più sicura
Porto di Trani, avviato l'iter dei lavori per il dragaggio

LecceColdiretti
Xylella ad Ugento, in fumo 4mila ulivi secchi e il caldo brucia angurie, peperoni e pomodori

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, confermati 7 nuovi positivi (su 379 tamponi): 4 risiedono a Tricarico

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Cellino S.Marco, guida in stato di ebbrezza: patente ritirata ad agricoltore e motociclo sequestrato

Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Montescaglioso, botte da orbi alla ex convivente davanti ai figli minori: arrestato stalker 40enne

Bari e Foggia, «I 5 giovani pugliesi sono a malattie infettive»

Coronavirus Puglia, cala numero contagiati: 4 nelle ultime 24 ore, un morto nel Leccese. Fase 3, tamponi dopo 72 ore per chi arriva dalla Grecia

Bari, rientra dalla Grecia il 12 agosto ma non le hanno ancora fatto il tampone: «Ho paura»

Discoteche chiuse, parla L'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico»

Acquaviva Delle Fonti, salgono a 5 i contagi da Covid

RIMINI

Stripping young of future a grave inequality - Draghi

Must give more to new generations, ex-ECB chief tells CL meeting

RIMINI, 18 AGO - Stripping young people of their futures is a grave inequality, former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi told Comunione e Liberazione's annual Rimini rally Tuesday. Draghi said the COVID crisis has spurred much needed aid and subsidies but "we must give more to the new generations. Draghi called for "massive investments" in young people and education. He noted that school closures had interrupted learning and called for schools to reopen and stay open. On the wider economy, Draghi said a return to growth was "the absolute imperative". He said that post-COVID reconstruction would be accompanied by high debt levels. "The pandemic threatens the economy and spreads uncertainty", he said. The role of economic policy was not to "increase uncertainty", said the ex-ECB president. Draghi said pragmatism was needed in the current circumstances. "It is time for wisdom in future choices," he said. Draghi said he thought that Europe would emerge "strengthened" from the virus crisis. Among the new tools that could be employed, he said, was a proposed EU "treasury minister". Draghi said he thought the European Commission had returned to the centre of policy making. He said he thought consumer spending could rise again with the right policies. (ANSA).

