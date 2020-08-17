Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

ROME, 17 AGO - Italy had 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 159 fewer than Sunday's rise of 479, the health ministry said Monday. But about 6,000 fewer swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, or some 30,666. The number of new dead was steady at four. The largest rises in infections were in Lazio (51), Veneto (46) and Lombardy (43). The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 254,235. The death toll is now 35,400. Molise and Basilicata are the only regions without new cases. (ANSA).