Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 15 nuovi positivi (8 nel Barese) su 1081 test in 24 ore.
Lopalco: «Fermare ora i focolai»
Discoteche chiuse, parla l'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico». Silb: «I giovani sono capro espiatorio»
ROME
17 Agosto 2020
ROME, 17 AGO - Italy had 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 159 fewer than Sunday's rise of 479, the health ministry said Monday. But about 6,000 fewer swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, or some 30,666. The number of new dead was steady at four. The largest rises in infections were in Lazio (51), Veneto (46) and Lombardy (43). The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 254,235. The death toll is now 35,400. Molise and Basilicata are the only regions without new cases. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su