ROME
Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

 
ROME
School closure to be weighed with ASL - heads

 
VENICE
4 hurt as vaporetto hits boat in Venice

 
TRIESTE
Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

 
PATTI
Gioele alive after crash - witness

 
PAVIA
Boy, 15, killed in hit-and-run

 
ROME
MotoGP: Rossi says saved by 'bikers' saint' after near miss

 
NAPLES
Man strangles wife, stages hanging

 
RAVENNA
Woman drugged, abused by couple for days

 
VICENZA
Girl, 15, killed in hit-and-run

 
NAPLES
Tourist scales Pompeii baths to take photos

 

Serie c
Bari, Romairone a un centimetro ma il nodo Vivarini non è sciolto

 

LecceL'operazione della Gdf
Sequestrati 180 kg di droga, arrestati due scafisti in Salento

 
Homeclacio serie c
Potenza calcio, Carlos Franca lascia i rossoblu e Mario Somma nuovo allenatore

 
BariI contagi
Coronavirus Valenzano, 3 nuovi contagi: il sindaco Romanazzi annulla gli eventi

 
FoggiaLa curiosità
Ospita turisti derubati nel Foggiano, Conte lo chiama per ringraziarlo

 
BrindisiSpettacoli
MateraEccellenze
BatLavori pubblici
TarantoLa decisione
Daily case tally down 159, death toll steady

Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead

ROME, 17 AGO - Italy had 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 159 fewer than Sunday's rise of 479, the health ministry said Monday. But about 6,000 fewer swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, or some 30,666. The number of new dead was steady at four. The largest rises in infections were in Lazio (51), Veneto (46) and Lombardy (43). The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 254,235. The death toll is now 35,400. Molise and Basilicata are the only regions without new cases. (ANSA).

