School closure to be weighed with ASL - heads

Coronavirus: 320 more cases, 4 more dead
ROME
17 Agosto 2020
ROME, 17 AGO - Any decision to re-close schools for a coronavirus case after they reopen on September 1 will be taken with the ASL local health authority, the president of the Italian school heads association said Monday. "If there is a positive case inside a school we will have to assess the closure of the institute only in concert with the health authority, that is the ASL," said Antonello Giannelli. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said lessons would recommence on September 14. "We must make sure not only that schools reopen, but that they then do not close again," she said. (ANSA).
