4 hurt as vaporetto hits boat in Venice

VENICE
17 Agosto 2020
VENICE, 17 AGO - Four people were hurt Sunday when a vaporetto hit their small boat in Venice. All four occupants were pitched into the waters of the famed lagoon. Two of them were seriously injured. The pair were taken to hospital in nearby Mestre, The accident took place near the Arsenal. Fire brigade divers recovered the boat which had half sunk. (ANSA).
