Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

TRIESTE, 17 AGO - A 15-year-old Italian girl was raped by two foreign teenagers resident at a Lombard home for foreign unaccompanied minors on the night of Ferragosto on the beach of the popular resort of Lignano Sabbiadoro near Udine, police said after arresting the pair Sunday night. The boys are aged 16 and 17. They were accompanied by a third teen foreign minor who has not been charged with rape. One of them has a criminal record, police said. Friuli security councillor Pierpaolo Roberti said he would propose a clampdown on the movements of "bogus foreign minors". Roberti said: "What were three foreign minors entrusted to a Lombard home doing on their own in the middle of the night at Lignano? "Who was supposed to be looking after them? "And who paid for the prize holiday these criminals were enjoying in our region?" (ANSA).