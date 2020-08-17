Gioele alive after crash - witness

PATTI, 17 AGO - The four-year-old son of a woman DJ found dead last week after disappearing after a car crash in Sicily two weeks ago was alive and unhurt after the accident, an eye witness told prosecutors Monday. "Gioele was alive, in his mother's arms, in a vertical position and without any injury," said the witness, according to Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo. The boy's eyes were open, the witness added, according to Cavallo. Cavallo said he had spoken to witnesses after their return to northern Italy following a holiday in Sicily. He said they initially had doubts whether they had seen DJ Viviana Parisi and her son. But then they saw the woman's photo on TV and got in touch with police, he said. The incident took place at Caronia near Messina. Police have posited various theories about the riddle of the DJ's death. These include suicide, another fatal accident, and an attack by wild animals. (ANSA).