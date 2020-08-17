Boy, 15, killed in hit-and-run

PAVIA, 17 AGO - A 15-year-old boy died of his injuries in hospital Monday after being the victim of a hit-and-run outside a disco near Pavia Saturday night. The boy was sitting on a moped with a 19-year-old friend when a car driven by a 27-year-old man hit them. The 19-year-old is in serious but not life-threatening condition. The motorist did not stop to help them but later went to a Carabinieri barracks near Pavia to tell police what had happened. The boy was resident at San Martino Siccomario. The Ferragosto holiday saw an upsurge in road accidents. (ANSA).