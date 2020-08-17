Boy, 15, killed in hit-and-run

Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Polignano, sigilli a struttura turistico-balneare di 25mila mq in area vincolata
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 15 nuovi positivi (8 nel Barese) su 1081 test in 24 ore.
Lopalco: «Fermare ora i focolai»
Discoteche chiuse, parla l'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico». Silb: «I giovani sono capro espiatorio»
PAVIA
17 Agosto 2020
PAVIA, 17 AGO - A 15-year-old boy died of his injuries in hospital Monday after being the victim of a hit-and-run outside a disco near Pavia Saturday night. The boy was sitting on a moped with a 19-year-old friend when a car driven by a 27-year-old man hit them. The 19-year-old is in serious but not life-threatening condition. The motorist did not stop to help them but later went to a Carabinieri barracks near Pavia to tell police what had happened. The boy was resident at San Martino Siccomario. The Ferragosto holiday saw an upsurge in road accidents. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su