Lunedì 17 Agosto 2020 | 16:13

TRIESTE
Girl, 15, raped by teen pair on Ferragosto night

PATTI
Gioele alive after crash - witness

PAVIA
Boy, 15, killed in hit-and-run

ROME
MotoGP: Rossi says saved by 'bikers' saint' after near miss

NAPLES
Man strangles wife, stages hanging

RAVENNA
Woman drugged, abused by couple for days

VICENZA
Girl, 15, killed in hit-and-run

NAPLES
Tourist scales Pompeii baths to take photos

ROME
6 Rome youths positive on return from Porto Rotondo

ROME
Govt closes discos, makes masks compulsory for 'movida'

ROME
Italy showed 'moral energies' says Mattarella

Serie c
Bari, Romairone a un centimetro ma il nodo Vivarini non è sciolto

Foggiala scorsa notte
Foggia, danneggia lampione e si scaglia contro vigili: arrestato romeno esagitato

BrindisiSpettacoli
Fasano, una pizzica per guarire gli ulivi

BariControlloi guardia costiera
Polignano, sigilli a struttura turistico-balneare di 25mila mq in area vincolata

MateraEccellenze
Neonatologa lucana a soli 35 anni è già al top

BatLavori pubblici
Trani, Castello chiuso è scontro tra Comune e direzione dei musei

TarantoLa decisione
Mittal Taranto, proroga Cassa integrazione per 8mila dipendenti, causale Covid

MateraTurismo
Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

LecceMobilità
Lecce, in 2 o 3 sul monopattino e fioccano le multe

Coronavirus in Puglia, 15 nuovi positivi (8 nel Barese) su 1081 test nelle ultime 24 h e nessun decesso

Discoteche chiuse, parla L'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico»

Monopoli nuova frontiera dei Vip: ecco il «buen retiro» fra trulli e ulivi

Tragedia a Palagiano, bimbo di 20 mesi muore annegato in piscina

Covid 19, Governo chiude le discoteche, Speranza «Daremo contributi agli operatori»

ROME

MotoGP: Rossi says saved by 'bikers' saint' after near miss

Italian legend almost hit by Morbidelli bike after Zarco shunt

ROME, 17 AGO - Valentino Rossi said he had been saved by "the saint of motorcyclists" after a careening empty bike flew within centimeters of his head during the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday. "I've never had such a fright in all my career" said the nine-time world champ after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha almost grazed his helmet at almost 300 kph after being shunted by Yohann Zarco's works Ducati. "I was really scared," said Rossi, 41, who recovered from the mighty fright to place fifth behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso. "Getting back on track was hard. I ran the biggest risk of my career, the bikers' saint did a great job". The Italian legend, seven of whose titles have come in the premier class, blamed Zarco for the incident. "He's a repeat offender, he braked deliberately in front of Morbidelli. "It was a very dangerous manoeuvre...Zarco is not new to these things...now they have to do something serious to him. Morbidelli said Zarco was "a semi-murderer". (ANSA).

