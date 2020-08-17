MotoGP: Rossi says saved by 'bikers' saint' after near miss

ROME, 17 AGO - Valentino Rossi said he had been saved by "the saint of motorcyclists" after a careening empty bike flew within centimeters of his head during the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday. "I've never had such a fright in all my career" said the nine-time world champ after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha almost grazed his helmet at almost 300 kph after being shunted by Yohann Zarco's works Ducati. "I was really scared," said Rossi, 41, who recovered from the mighty fright to place fifth behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso. "Getting back on track was hard. I ran the biggest risk of my career, the bikers' saint did a great job". The Italian legend, seven of whose titles have come in the premier class, blamed Zarco for the incident. "He's a repeat offender, he braked deliberately in front of Morbidelli. "It was a very dangerous manoeuvre...Zarco is not new to these things...now they have to do something serious to him. Morbidelli said Zarco was "a semi-murderer". (ANSA).