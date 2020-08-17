Man strangles wife, stages hanging

NAPLES, 17 AGO - A man strangled his wife and tried to make it look like she had hanged herself near Naples last month, police said after autopsy results Monday. The autopsy showed that he strangled her. The man told police on July 12 that he had woken up to find his wife hanged on the cords of the curtains in their living room. Police immediately began to suspect foul play. The autopsy showed the victim was strangled after a struggle. The incident took place at Lago Patria near Giugliano. Neighbours said they had often heard the couple fighting. The man has been charged with murder. (ANSA).