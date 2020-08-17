Woman drugged, abused by couple for days

RAVENNA, 17 AGO - A 30-something woman was drugged up and sexually abused for several days by a couple near Ravenna, police said Monday. The woman was lured by the promise of getting couples therapy after a rocky patch with her boyfriend, police said. The couple persuaded her to move in with them for a few days. Once there, police said, she was pumped full of cocaine and raped. The man, 42, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual violence, and also group rape. His 34-year-old girlfriend has been placed under investigation, local media reported. The episode took place between July 17 and 21, police said. The girl was also injured using a spoon, police said. She was subjected to physical violence to punish her, they said. (ANSA).