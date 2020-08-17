Girl, 15, killed in hit-and-run

VICENZA, 17 AGO - A 15-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run car crash near Vicenza Sunday night, police said Monday. The girl was walking along the side of the road when the car hit her, they said. The incident took place at Arzignano. "She was cut down from behind," police said. Police were said to have got some leads. The girl, who lived in the area, had gone out for a walk, police said. The site of the incident is on a hilly patch, which is dimly lit. Police are scanning CCTV footage from local villas and factories. (ANSA).