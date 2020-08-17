Girl, 15, killed in hit-and-run
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, pugni e schiaffi contro prostituta per rapinarle 70 euro: arrestato 34enne
Bisceglie, personale discoteca senza mascherine: fioccano multe a Ferragosto
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 15 nuovi positivi (8 nel Barese) su 1081 test in 24 ore.
Lopalco: «Fermare ora i focolai»
Discoteche chiuse, parla l'amministratore del Praja Gallipoli: «Così finiamo sul lastrico». Silb: «I giovani sono capro espiatorio»
VICENZA
17 Agosto 2020
VICENZA, 17 AGO - A 15-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run car crash near Vicenza Sunday night, police said Monday. The girl was walking along the side of the road when the car hit her, they said. The incident took place at Arzignano. "She was cut down from behind," police said. Police were said to have got some leads. The girl, who lived in the area, had gone out for a walk, police said. The site of the incident is on a hilly patch, which is dimly lit. Police are scanning CCTV footage from local villas and factories. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su