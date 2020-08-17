Tourist scales Pompeii baths to take photos

NAPLES, 17 AGO - A tourist scaled the baths at Pompeii on Ferragosto to take photos of the ancient Roman site. But she was photographed in turn and the superintendency has opened a probe, Il Mattino newspaper reported Monday. Officials are trying to establish the identity, age, and nationality of the woman. They said she would be charged with breaching a ban on climbing onto monuments or even sitting on them. The case has sparked a social-media storm. The city was buried by an eruption from Vesuvius in 79 AD. Tourists are even banned form touching its monuments. (ANSA).