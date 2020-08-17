6 Rome youths positive on return from Porto Rotondo

ROME, 17 AGO - Six Roman youths have tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the Sardinian resort of Porto Rotondo. They are two groups of three who attended a party there on August 8. Officials said a new cluster had been found at Porto Rotondo. Lazio's COVID crisis unit said the six had just tested positive. It added that new testing at Rome's Fiumicino Airport had detected a first positive case. It is a youth from Pescara in Abruzzo who flew back from Malta on a Ryanair flight. Contact tracing has been started, the unit said. "The young man has already been informed telephonically and placed in isolation", it said. According to the latest figures Sunday, there were 472 new COVID cases across Italy in the previous 24 hours, 150 fewer than the previous daily tally in Italy. But the number of swabs was down too. Italy has been the second hardest hit European country after the UK. It has had over 35,000 COVID-related deaths. In all, it has had over 250,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. The government has ordered the re-closure of discotheques and the wearing of facemasks in 'movida' youth partying amid a spike among young people. (ANSA).