Italy showed 'moral energies' says Mattarella

ROME, 17 AGO - Italy has shown its "moral and civic energies" during the coronavirus pandemic, President Sergio Mattarella said Monday. "Our country has given proof, once again, of its moral and civic energies," Mattarella said in a message to the president of the foundation for the Friendship Meeting Between Peoples, Bernhard Scholz, devoted to the virus emergency. "Grasping change, which the European Union has been capable of in its response to the pandemic and in planning the restart, is today the premise for relaunching Italy," the head of State went on. "Only in European integration and solidarity can we build a fitting tomorrow for our children" Italy has been the second hardest hit European country after the UK. It has had over 35,000 COVID-related deaths. In all, it has had over 250,000 cases. The government has ordered the re-closure of discotheques amid a spike among young people. It has also made facemasks mandatory between six o'clock in the evening and six in the morning where young people gather for their 'movida' partying. Mattarella has consistently praised Italy's response to the pandemic. (ANSA).