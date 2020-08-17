Govt closes discos, makes masks compulsory for 'movida'

ROME, 17 AGO - The government has closed discotheques across Italy after a COVID spike and made the wearing of facemasks compulsory for 'movida' youth street partying gatherings. Masks will have to be worn inside and outside bars and at gatherings in streets and piazzas from six o'clock in the evening until six in the morning. "Young people must help us, otherwise the reopening of schools next month is at risk," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Sector operators will receive government aid. Disco and club owners said they would appeal to the regional administrative court. They asked for CIG lay-off fund access and VAT cut to 4%. They said some four billion euros in turnover was at risk. According to the latest figures Sunday, there were 472 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours, 150 fewer than the previous daily tally. But the number of swabs was down too. Italy has been the second hardest hit European country after the UK. It has had over 35,000 COVID-related deaths. In all, it has had over 250,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. The government ordered the re-closure of discotheques amid a spike among young people. (ANSA).