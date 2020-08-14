Venerdì 14 Agosto 2020 | 19:10

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up again, at 574

Coronavirus: new cases up again, at 574

 
ROME
Child accidentally shot by grandfather dies

Child accidentally shot by grandfather dies

 
ROME
COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

 
ROME
M5S members give OK to local alliances, third terms

M5S members give OK to local alliances, third terms

 
ROME
Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

 
ROME
M5S's Rizzone suspected of being 3rd COVID-benefit MP

M5S's Rizzone suspected of being 3rd COVID-benefit MP

 
ROME
Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

 
ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

 
ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

 
ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, squadra ancora senza allenatore né ds

Bari, squadra ancora senza allenatore né ds

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoa lido azzurro
Taranto, paura in spiaggia: due ragazzini scomparsi, ritrovati da polizia locale

Taranto, paura in spiaggia: due ragazzini scomparsi, ritrovati da polizia locale

 
Brindisil'evento
Fasano, il 22 agosto arriva Daniele Silvestri con «La cosa giusta» tour

Fasano, il 22 agosto arriva Daniele Silvestri con «La cosa giusta» tour

 
Foggiaestate
Troppe barche alle Tremiti, il sindaco: «Non tutti rispettano le regole»

Troppe barche alle Tremiti, il sindaco: «Non tutti rispettano le regole»

 
Barimobilità
Bari, furti e danni ai monopattini elettrici, Decaro: «Vi scoveremo»

Bari, furti e danni ai monopattini elettrici, Decaro: «Vi scoveremo»

 
Batdipendente amiu
Trani, colpito da macchina compattatrice mentre raccoglie rifiuti: in Rianimazione

Trani, colpito da macchina compattatrice mentre raccoglie rifiuti: in Rianimazione

 
Materaa 38 anni
Matera, minaccia di morte la nonna con una catena per avere soldi: arrestato

Matera, minaccia di morte la nonna con una catena per avere soldi: arrestato

 
PotenzaIl fenomeno
Nonni senza nipoti e sposano la politica

Nonni lucani lasciati senza nipoti, sposano la politica

 
LecceIl fatto
Nardò: «Augurate la morte ai profughi, vergogna»

Nardò, il parroco tuona: «Augurate la morte ai bimbi profughi, vergogna»

 

ROME

Coronavirus: new cases up again, at 574

Highest rise since June 24, Italy reports 3 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus: new cases up again, at 574

ROME, 14 AGO - The health ministry said the number of new coronavirus cases was up again on Friday, with 574 reported in the last 24 hours. That compares to 523 new cases on Thursday and it is the highest level since 577 were registered on June 24. Veneto had the most new cases, 127, followed by Lombardy, the hardest hit Italian region, with 97. The only regions not to register new cases were Valle d'Aosta and Molise. The ministry said three COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours. That is down from six coronavirus deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 35,234. The total number of confirmed cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 252,809. (ANSA).

