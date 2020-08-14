Coronavirus: new cases up again, at 574

ROME, 14 AGO - The health ministry said the number of new coronavirus cases was up again on Friday, with 574 reported in the last 24 hours. That compares to 523 new cases on Thursday and it is the highest level since 577 were registered on June 24. Veneto had the most new cases, 127, followed by Lombardy, the hardest hit Italian region, with 97. The only regions not to register new cases were Valle d'Aosta and Molise. The ministry said three COVID-19 sufferers have died in Italy in the last 24 hours. That is down from six coronavirus deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 35,234. The total number of confirmed cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 252,809. (ANSA).