Child accidentally shot by grandfather dies

ROME, 14 AGO - A seven-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the head by his grandfather in Rome on Thursday has died, police sources said on Friday. The boy was taken to Rome's Umberto I hospital in a critical condition and a brain operation failed to save him. According to an initial police reconstruction, the gun went off as the 76-year-old grandfather was holding the gun, probably with the intention of cleaning it. The child, who had travelled to Rome with his father from the town of Palombara Sabina to visit his grandfather at his home, was hit in the back of the head. The boy's father was in another room when the gun went off and called the emergency services. Rome prosecutors have opened a case into culpable homicide. (ANSA).