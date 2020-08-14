Venerdì 14 Agosto 2020 | 17:30

ROME
Child accidentally shot by grandfather dies

ROME
COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

ROME
M5S members give OK to local alliances, third terms

ROME
Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

ROME
M5S's Rizzone suspected of being 3rd COVID-benefit MP

ROME
Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

ROME
Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, squadra ancora senza allenatore né ds

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel tarantino
Marina di Ginosa, moto contro auto: muore centauro 26enne

Foggiaestate
Troppe barche alle Tremiti, il sindaco: «Non tutti rispettano le regole»

Barimobilità
Bari, furti e danni ai monopattini elettrici, Decaro: «Vi scoveremo»

Batdipendente amiu
Trani, colpito da macchina compattatrice mentre raccoglie rifiuti: in Rianimazione

Materaa 38 anni
Matera, minaccia di morte la nonna con una catena per avere soldi: arrestato

PotenzaIl fenomeno
Nonni senza nipoti e sposano la politica

LecceIl fatto
Nardò: «Augurate la morte ai profughi, vergogna»

BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Brindisi, immersione fatale: sub muore a Punta della Contessa

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Magico compleanno di Monica Setta: anche 5000 roselline a farle gli auguri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 16 nuovi casi su 1746 tamponi. Le Asl: «Fondamentale autosegnalazione al rientro»

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Covid 19 in Puglia, Lopalco avverte: «Con questi contagi si innesca seconda ondata»

ROME

Brain surgery fails to save seven-year-old boy

ROME, 14 AGO - A seven-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the head by his grandfather in Rome on Thursday has died, police sources said on Friday. The boy was taken to Rome's Umberto I hospital in a critical condition and a brain operation failed to save him. According to an initial police reconstruction, the gun went off as the 76-year-old grandfather was holding the gun, probably with the intention of cleaning it. The child, who had travelled to Rome with his father from the town of Palombara Sabina to visit his grandfather at his home, was hit in the back of the head. The boy's father was in another room when the gun went off and called the emergency services. Rome prosecutors have opened a case into culpable homicide. (ANSA).

