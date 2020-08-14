Venerdì 14 Agosto 2020 | 17:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Child accidentally shot by grandfather dies

Child accidentally shot by grandfather dies

 
ROME
COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

 
ROME
M5S members give OK to local alliances, third terms

M5S members give OK to local alliances, third terms

 
ROME
Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

 
ROME
M5S's Rizzone suspected of being 3rd COVID-benefit MP

M5S's Rizzone suspected of being 3rd COVID-benefit MP

 
ROME
Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

 
ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

 
ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

 
ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

 
ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, squadra ancora senza allenatore né ds

Bari, squadra ancora senza allenatore né ds

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel tarantino
Marina di Ginosa, moto contro auto: muore centauro 26enne

Marina di Ginosa, moto contro auto: muore centauro 26enne

 
Foggiaestate
Troppe barche alle Tremiti, il sindaco: «Non tutti rispettano le regole»

Troppe barche alle Tremiti, il sindaco: «Non tutti rispettano le regole»

 
Barimobilità
Bari, furti e danni ai monopattini elettrici, Decaro: «Vi scoveremo»

Bari, furti e danni ai monopattini elettrici, Decaro: «Vi scoveremo»

 
Batdipendente amiu
Trani, colpito da macchina compattatrice mentre raccoglie rifiuti: in Rianimazione

Trani, colpito da macchina compattatrice mentre raccoglie rifiuti: in Rianimazione

 
Materaa 38 anni
Matera, minaccia di morte la nonna con una catena per avere soldi: arrestato

Matera, minaccia di morte la nonna con una catena per avere soldi: arrestato

 
PotenzaIl fenomeno
Nonni senza nipoti e sposano la politica

Nonni lucani lasciati senza nipoti, sposano la politica

 
LecceIl fatto
Nardò: «Augurate la morte ai profughi, vergogna»

Nardò, il parroco tuona: «Augurate la morte ai bimbi profughi, vergogna»

 
BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Brindisi, immersione fatale: sub muore a Punta della Contessa

Brindisi, immersione fatale: sub muore a Punta della Contessa

 

i più letti

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Magico compleanno di Monica Setta: anche 5000 roselline a farle gli auguri

Magico compleanno di Monica Setta: anche 5000 roselline a farle gli auguri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 16 nuovi casi su 1746 tamponi. Le Asl: «Fondamentale autosegnalazione al rientro»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 16 nuovi casi su 1746 tamponi. Le Asl: «Fondamentale autosegnalazione al rientro». Lopalco: «Possibile innesco seconda ondata»

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Covid 19 in Puglia, Lopalco avverte: «Con questi contagi si innesca seconda ondata»

Covid 19 in Puglia, Lopalco avverte: «Con questi contagi si innesca seconda ondata»

ROME

COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

Capacity halved, facemask obligatory

COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

ROME, 14 AGO - Emilia-Romagna and Veneto on Friday both clamped down on nightclubs and other night venues out of fears revellers could contribute to a resurgence of the spread of the coronavirus. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini signed an ordinace establishing that as of Saturday, which is Italy's big Ferragosto national holiday, night venues can allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers to enter, with people in the venue obliged to wear facemasks. These measures apply to open-air venues as enclosed-space nightclubs have not yet reopened in the region following the COVID-19 lockdown. Any venues that fail to respect the measures face immediate closure. Similarly, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia signed an order stating that night venues cannot only operate at 50% of capacity and people must wear facemasks, even on dance floors, which must be open air too. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati