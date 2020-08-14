COVID: Emilia-Romagna, Veneto clamp down on night venues

ROME, 14 AGO - Emilia-Romagna and Veneto on Friday both clamped down on nightclubs and other night venues out of fears revellers could contribute to a resurgence of the spread of the coronavirus. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini signed an ordinace establishing that as of Saturday, which is Italy's big Ferragosto national holiday, night venues can allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers to enter, with people in the venue obliged to wear facemasks. These measures apply to open-air venues as enclosed-space nightclubs have not yet reopened in the region following the COVID-19 lockdown. Any venues that fail to respect the measures face immediate closure. Similarly, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia signed an order stating that night venues cannot only operate at 50% of capacity and people must wear facemasks, even on dance floors, which must be open air too. (ANSA).