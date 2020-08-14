Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

ROME, 14 AGO - The Bank of Italy said Friday that Italy's public debt reached a record high of 2,530 billion euros in June. That was up by 20.5 billion with respect to May. The central bank said tax revenues amounted to 26.2 billion euros in June. That represented a drop of 19.9% (6.5 billion euros) with respect to the same month in 2019, with the coronavirus emergency seen as the cause. (ANSA).