Italy's debt hits record high of 2,530 billion euros

M5S members give OK to local alliances, third terms
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 16 nuovi casi su 1746 tamponi. Le Asl: «Fondamentale autosegnalazione al rientro». Lopalco: «Possibile innesco seconda ondata»
ROME
14 Agosto 2020
ROME, 14 AGO - The Bank of Italy said Friday that Italy's public debt reached a record high of 2,530 billion euros in June. That was up by 20.5 billion with respect to May. The central bank said tax revenues amounted to 26.2 billion euros in June. That represented a drop of 19.9% (6.5 billion euros) with respect to the same month in 2019, with the coronavirus emergency seen as the cause. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su