ROME
Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

 
ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

 
ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

 
ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

 
ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

 
ROME
Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

 
ROME
Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

 
ROME
Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

 
ROME
Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

 
ROME
League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, squadra ancora senza allenatore né ds

 

BariIn città
Bari, termoscanner e sportello virtuale: il Comune si attrezza

 
PotenzaIl fenomeno
Nonni lucani lasciati senza nipoti, sposano la politica

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, concorso per vigili urbani, il comune ci ripensa: candidati tutti ammessi

 
LecceIl fatto
Nardò, il parroco tuona: «Augurate la morte ai bimbi profughi, vergogna»

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Manduria, rapina donna in chiesa e scappa: acchiappato da sottufficiale Marina Militare

 
FoggiaCoronavirus
Cerignola, nessuno usa la mascherina: il paese è «zona rossa», ma l'ordinanza rimane su carta

 
BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Brindisi, immersione fatale: sub muore a Punta della Contessa

 
MateraAmici a 4 zampe
Metaponto, cucciolo abbandonato per strada salvato da poliziotto: «Cercava in ogni auto il suo padrone»

 

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Magico compleanno di Monica Setta: anche 5000 roselline a farle gli auguri

Coronavirus, in Puglia 16 nuovi casi su 1746 tamponi. Le Asl: «Fondamentale autosegnalazione al rientro». Lopalco: «Possibile innesco seconda ondata»

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Covid 19 in Puglia, Lopalco avverte: «Con questi contagi si innesca seconda ondata»

ROME

Genoa remembers Morandi bridge victims on 2nd anniversary

ROME, 14 AGO - Genoa on Friday remembered the 43 victims of the Morandi bridge collapse on the second anniversary of the disaster. The faces and names of the victims were screened at the start of an official commemoration ceremony. A new viaduct replacing the Morandi bridge, the San Giorgio bridge, was inaugurated earlier this month. In a message, President Sergio Mattarella said that the demands of the victims' families for "truth and justice" and that "no similar disasters happen with new mourning and new victims" was "right". The head of State also called for the reconstruction of "a reliable culture of security". Premier Giuseppe Conte said that a tragedy of this kind "must never happen again". He said the recent deal that will see that the Benetton group gradually exit Italian motorway company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), with the State coming in. will "contribute to guaranteeing more control and security for our highway network". The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had vowed to eject clothing icons the Benettons from ASPI, which it blamed for an alleged lack of maintenance that allegedly led to the bridge's collapse. The government had threatened to strip ASPI of its motorway concessions and has said that threat remains valid if the Benetton family backtracks on the deal. "Revocation (of the concessions) has never been ruled out," said Foreign Minister and M5S bigwig Luigi Di Maio. "Justice will only definitively be done when the Benettons are totally out of ASPI". Egle Possetti, the spokesperson for the committee representing the victims' families, called for reforms that would deliver faster justice. "Our relatives are the victims of a disaster that should never had happened," Possetti said. "Justice is crucial, it is one of the deterrents to other disasters taking place. "We hope to see major reforms. "It is no longer acceptable that trials can take decades and the injured patries, in addition to the pain, have to wait for justice that might never come. "Too often we see absurd attempts to mystify reality in court. "We can't allow it any more". (ANSA).

