Giovedì 13 Agosto 2020 | 19:07

ROME
Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours (7)

ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

ROME
Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

ROME
Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

ROME
Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

ROME
Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

ROME
League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii

BariL'EMERGENZA
Incubo roghi a Ceglie e Loseto, ecco l'esercito dei volontari

FoggiaLa novità
Radioterapia a Foggia, in arrivo al Policlinico 2 nuovi acceleratori di ultima generazione

BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Brindisi, immersione fatale: sub muore a Punta della Contessa

MateraAmici a 4 zampe
Metaponto, cucciolo abbandonato per strada salvato da poliziotto: «Cercava in ogni auto il suo padrone»

PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus, positivi 4 giovani lucani: sono appena tornati da Malta

LecceLa curiosità
Lecce, strombazzano il clacson in piazza Sant'Oronzo: multata coppia di neosposi

Tarantoguardia costiera e polizia
Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

Bati fatti nel 2018
Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

Death toll up by six to 35,225.

ROME, 13 AGO - The health ministry said that the number of new coronavirus was up again on Thursday, crossing the 500 mark for the first time in weeks. It said Italy has registered 523 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 481 on Wednesday. Veneto had the most new cases, 84, followed by Lombardy (74), Liguria (63) and Sicily (42). Valle d'Aosta was the only region not to report any new cases. The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours. That was down from six deaths on Wednesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,225. The total number of confirmed cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 252,235 (ANSA).

