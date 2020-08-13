Giovedì 13 Agosto 2020 | 17:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

 
ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

 
ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

 
ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

 
ROME
Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

 
ROME
Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

 
ROME
Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

 
ROME
Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

 
ROME
League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

 
ROME
Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii

Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii: torna in quota solo il ds Scala

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraAmici a 4 zampe
Metaponto, cucciolo abbandonato per strada salvato da poliziotto: «Cercava in ogni auto il suo padrone»

Metaponto, cucciolo abbandonato per strada salvato da poliziotto: «Cercava in ogni auto il suo padrone»

 
PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus, positivi 4 giovani lucani: sono appena tornati da Malta

Coronavirus, positivi 4 giovani lucani: sono appena tornati da Malta

 
LecceLa curiosità
Lecce, strombazzano il clacson in piazza Sant'Oronzo: multata coppia di neosposi

Lecce, strombazzano il clacson in piazza Sant'Oronzo: multata coppia di neosposi

 
Barinel barese
Monopoli, mascherine obbligatorie dalle 18 all'1 di notte, sindaco firma ordinanza

Monopoli, mascherine obbligatorie dalle 18 all'1 di notte, sindaco firma ordinanza

 
Tarantoguardia costiera e polizia
Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

 
Foggiain mattinata
Foggia, auto contro vespa: un ferito al pronto soccorso

Foggia, auto contro vespa: un ferito al pronto soccorso

 
BrindisiCORONAVIRUS
Brindisi, esposto all'Ordine medici: «Contagiato dal primario»

Covid-19, Brindisi, esposto all'Ordine dei medici: «Contagiato dal primario»

 
Bati fatti nel 2018
Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna: l'ordinanza

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna. Fitto critica Emiliano: «Ordini tamponi»

Coronavirus Puglia,scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche all'aperto

Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche e all'aperto. Emiliano vieta i trenini in pista

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

ROME

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

We acted on basis of science and conscience says premier

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

ROME, 13 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he stood by his government's handling of the coronavirus emergency after he and several of his ministers were notified of a criminal probe stemming from complaints about the decisions made. Conte's office said that the premier and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza.received notification of an investigation that was opened after a series of complaints were made in various parts of Italy. In a statement, the premier's office said the decision to transfer the case to a special court for ministers was a formality and that the prosecutors had attached a report saying the complaints were groundless and the case should be dropped. The felonies named in the complaints include culpable homicide, abuse of office and attacking the Constitution. "We have always taken responsibility, first and foremost the political responsibility, for the decisions taken," Conte said via Facebook. "The decisions were highly challenging, sometimes painful, and were made without a manual, without guidelines or protocols of action. "We always acted on the basis of science and conscience, without pretending to be infallible, but aware that it was necessary to make as few mistakes as possible to protect the interests of the whole national community in the best possible way". One factor that has attracted particular attention is the failure to set up 'red zones' at Nembro and Alzano Lombardo, two Lombardy towns that were among the first to be hit by the pandemic, by sealing them off and locking them down. Recently published documents showed that the government did not follow advice from its CTS panel of experts to create these two 'red zones' on March 3. The government initially sealed off several towns in the province of Lodi and one in Veneto, Vo' , in the early stages of the COVID-19 emergency here. The same measures were not applied to Nembro and Alzano Lombardo though and later in March the government imposed a national lockdown. Critics of the government have said lives could have been saved and a national lockdown averted if these towns had been sealed off. "If the minutes of the CTS (meeting of March 3) are confirmed, Conte should be arrested," said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the opposition, rightwing League party. "He didn't close down the red zones when he should have and he closed down Italy when he shouldn't have. That is a crime". Bergamo prosecutors are investigating if any felonies were committed in the failure to promptly set up 'red zones' at Nembro and Alzano Lombardo. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati