Giovedì 13 Agosto 2020 | 17:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

COVID panel expert says local lockdowns may be needed

 
ROME
Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

 
ROME
Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

 
ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

 
ROME
Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

 
ROME
Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

 
ROME
Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

 
ROME
Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

 
ROME
League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

 
ROME
Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii

Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii: torna in quota solo il ds Scala

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraAmici a 4 zampe
Metaponto, cucciolo abbandonato per strada salvato da poliziotto: «Cercava in ogni auto il suo padrone»

Metaponto, cucciolo abbandonato per strada salvato da poliziotto: «Cercava in ogni auto il suo padrone»

 
PotenzaIl virus
Coronavirus, positivi 4 giovani lucani: sono appena tornati da Malta

Coronavirus, positivi 4 giovani lucani: sono appena tornati da Malta

 
LecceLa curiosità
Lecce, strombazzano il clacson in piazza Sant'Oronzo: multata coppia di neosposi

Lecce, strombazzano il clacson in piazza Sant'Oronzo: multata coppia di neosposi

 
Barinel barese
Monopoli, mascherine obbligatorie dalle 18 all'1 di notte, sindaco firma ordinanza

Monopoli, mascherine obbligatorie dalle 18 all'1 di notte, sindaco firma ordinanza

 
Tarantoguardia costiera e polizia
Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

 
Foggiain mattinata
Foggia, auto contro vespa: un ferito al pronto soccorso

Foggia, auto contro vespa: un ferito al pronto soccorso

 
BrindisiCORONAVIRUS
Brindisi, esposto all'Ordine medici: «Contagiato dal primario»

Covid-19, Brindisi, esposto all'Ordine dei medici: «Contagiato dal primario»

 
Bati fatti nel 2018
Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna: l'ordinanza

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna. Fitto critica Emiliano: «Ordini tamponi»

Coronavirus Puglia,scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche all'aperto

Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche e all'aperto. Emiliano vieta i trenini in pista

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

ROME

Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

76-year-old man says gun went off accidentally

Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

ROME, 13 AGO - A seven year-old boy is in a serious condition in a hospital after being shot in the head at home in Rome's Conca d'Oro district on Thursday, apparently by his 76-year-old grandfather. The man told the police that the gun went off while he was putting it away, sources said. He has a licence for the weapon. The boy's father was in the bathroom of the home when the shot went off. Police are investigating. Crime scene investigators are at work. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati