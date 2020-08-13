Seven-year-old critical after being shot by grandfather

ROME, 13 AGO - A seven year-old boy is in a serious condition in a hospital after being shot in the head at home in Rome's Conca d'Oro district on Thursday, apparently by his 76-year-old grandfather. The man told the police that the gun went off while he was putting it away, sources said. He has a licence for the weapon. The boy's father was in the bathroom of the home when the shot went off. Police are investigating. Crime scene investigators are at work. (ANSA).