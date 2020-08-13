Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses
ROME
13 Agosto 2020
ROME, 13 AGO - Carabinieri police in Rome on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man who is accused of pretending to be a filmmaker in order to sexually abuse aspiring actresses. He allegedly organized auditions for non-existant films in order to attract the women. He is accused of acts of sexual violence on eight young women. The arrest follows an investigation that took place between February and July this year. (ANSA).
