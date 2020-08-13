Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

ROME, 13 AGO - The health ministry has published new guidelines on the use of the RU486 abortion pill. The new guidelines say that the medication be be given up to the ninth week of pregnancy and state that it is not necessary for a woman having it to stay in hospital overnight. The guidelines, contained in a ministerial circular letter, are based on an opinion given by the Higher Health Council (CSS) on August 4. They also recommend "continuous monitoring to study the side effects following the extension of the period in which the treatment is allowed". Pro-choice groups have said it is sometimes hard for women in Italy to exercise their right to have an abortion because a high number of doctors are conscientious objectors. (ANSA).