Giovedì 13 Agosto 2020 | 15:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses

 
ROME
Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

Ministry releases new guidelines on RU486 abortion pill

 
ROME
Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

 
ROME
Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

 
ROME
Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

 
ROME
League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

 
ROME
Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

 
ROME
Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

 
ROME
Court upholds arrest of man grabbed by neck by cop

Court upholds arrest of man grabbed by neck by cop

 
ROME
Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

 
ROME
Mattarella marks anniversary of Stazzema Nazi massacre

Mattarella marks anniversary of Stazzema Nazi massacre

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii

Bari, un altro giorno di rinvii: torna in quota solo il ds Scala

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariper atti osceni
Monopoli, durante il film al cinema si abbassa i pantaloni: denunciato

Monopoli, durante il film al cinema si abbassa i pantaloni: denunciato

 
Tarantoguardia costiera e polizia
Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia

 
Foggiain mattinata
Foggia, auto contro vespa: un ferito al pronto soccorso

Foggia, auto contro vespa: un ferito al pronto soccorso

 
Materaestate
Matera, buon afflusso di turisti per Ferragosto

Matera, buon afflusso di turisti per Ferragosto

 
BrindisiCORONAVIRUS
Brindisi, esposto all'Ordine medici: «Contagiato dal primario»

Covid-19, Brindisi, esposto all'Ordine dei medici: «Contagiato dal primario»

 
Lecceal museo del negroamaro
«Nel mare c'è la sete»: Erica Mou a Guagnano presenta il suo libro, tra parole e musica

«Nel mare c'è la sete»: Erica Mou a Guagnano presenta il suo libro, tra parole e musica

 
PotenzaL'ESTATE DEL COVID
Matera, aperti per ferie: così i negozi cercano di rifarsi

Basilicata, aperti per ferie: così i negozi cercano di rifarsi

 
Bati fatti nel 2018
Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus, in Puglia si alza la curva dei contagi: 33 in un giorno, 16 a Bari

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna: l'ordinanza

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna. Fitto critica Emiliano: «Ordini tamponi»

Coronavirus Puglia,scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche all'aperto

Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche e all'aperto. Emiliano vieta i trenini in pista

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

Coronavirus: a Bari medico in terapia intensiva e 2 bambini contagiati

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

ROME

Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

Prosecutors say case should be shelved

Conte, ministers notified of COVID probe

ROME, 13 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte's office said Thursday that the premier and several of his ministers have received notification of an investigation that was opened after a series of complaints were made in various parts of Italy regarding the government's handling of the coronavirus emergency. The other cabinet members to receive the notification from Rome prosecutors were Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza. In a statement, the premier's office said the decision to transfer the case to a special court for ministers was a formality and that the prosecutors had attached a report saying the complaints were groundless and the case should be dropped. The statement added that Conte and the ministers were "willing to provide the magistrates with any useful elements in a spirit of total collaboration". The felonies named in the complaints include culpable homicide, abuse of office and attacking the Constitution. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati