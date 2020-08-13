Bergamo proud of Atalanta after cruel Champions League exit

ROME, 13 AGO - Bergamo Mayor Giorgio Gori said Thursday that the northern Italian city was proud of Atalanta after their stunning Champions League run ended at the quarter-final stage with a cruel 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. The team's heroics in their debut campaign in Europe's premier club competition took on a special significance as Bergamo and the surrounding province were among the areas hardest hit in Italy by the coronavirus. They were just minutes away from reaching the last four after Mario Pašalić put them ahead in the first half. But they were denied at the death, with the wealthy Parisian side progressing thanks to late goals by Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. "There is nothing to say, except that we are very proud of this team," Gori said via Twitter. "As for the rest, we suffer in silence". The Bergamo side had looked hopelessly out of their depth when they lost their first three games in the group stage of the Champions League. But they staged a remarkable turnaround, first holding English giants Manchester City to a draw and them winning their last two group games to reach the knockout rounds. Having got that far, they easily knocked out Valencia in the last 16 to make the quarter.finals. Atalanta were Italy's last representative in the Champions League. Inter have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. (ANSA).