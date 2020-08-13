Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

Fake filmmaker arrested for sexually abusing actresses
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, 2 tonnellate di cozze con etichette contraffatte: sequestro e una denuncia
«Nel mare c'è la sete»: Erica Mou a Guagnano presenta il suo libro, tra parole e musica
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna. Fitto critica Emiliano: «Ordini tamponi»
Coronavirus Puglia, scatta l'obbligo delle mascherine nelle discoteche e all'aperto. Emiliano vieta i trenini in pista
ROME
13 Agosto 2020
ROME, 13 AGO - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he has signed an ordinance requiring everyone returning to Italy from trips to Spain, Croatia, Malta and Greece to be tested for the coronavirus. The aim is to stop major outbreaks being caused by the importation of contagion by returning holidaymakers. People returning from these countries, which are considered of high risk due to an increase in coronavirus contagion, will now have to have swabs after returning. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su