Italy to test people returning from Greece, Spain, Croatia

ROME, 13 AGO - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he has signed an ordinance requiring everyone returning to Italy from trips to Spain, Croatia, Malta and Greece to be tested for the coronavirus. The aim is to stop major outbreaks being caused by the importation of contagion by returning holidaymakers. People returning from these countries, which are considered of high risk due to an increase in coronavirus contagion, will now have to have swabs after returning. (ANSA).