Coronavirus: new cases up to 481, deaths rise by 10 (8)

ROME, 12 AGO - The health ministry said Italy registered another rise in the number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 481 in the last 24 hours. That was up from 412 new cases on Tuesday. Lombardy, the Italian region hit hardest by COVID-19, had the most new cases, with 102, followed by Veneto (+60), Piedmont (+42) and Emilia-Romagna (+41) It said Valle d'Aosta, Molise, Basilicata and the autonomous province of Trento did not register any new cases. The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours. That is up from six coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll is now 35,225. The total number of confirmed cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and those currently positive, now stands at 35,225. (ANSA).