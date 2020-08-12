Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo
ROME
12 Agosto 2020
ROME, 12 AGO - A hostage incident caused moments of terror at Milan's Duomo on Wednesday. A man entered the cathedral and took a security guard hostage, threatening him for several minutes with a knife. The security guard was made to go down on to his knees. Police rapidly arrived and persuaded the man to drop the weapon. He was then arrested . Anti-terrorism investigators are looking into the background of the attacker, who is of North African origin. (ANSA).
