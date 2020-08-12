Court upholds arrest of man grabbed by neck by cop

ROME, 12 AGO - A court in Vicenza on Wednesday upheld the arrest of a young Cuban man who was grabbed by the neck by a police officer during an incident in the city. The case caused concern after a video in which a cop is seen to briefly put the man in a headlock during an altercation following a stop check did the rounds on social media. The 21-year-old Cuban man is accused of violence and resisting arrest. While upholding the arrest, the court said the man was free from custody and set a hearing for September 18. Vicenza Police Chief Antonino Messineo, meanwhile, said Wednesday that an internal inquiry has been opened into the incident. He said the inquiry would looking into the evidence of "many witnesses and videos. not just those on social media and of the friends of the young man, but also from other sources, such as security video cameras. "None of my men have racist behaviour," Messineo added. "There is the use of force, but not gratuitous violence". (ANSA).