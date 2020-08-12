Mercoledì 12 Agosto 2020 | 17:05

ROME
Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

Hostage incident causes moments of terror at Milan Duomo

 
ROME
Court upholds arrest of man grabbed by neck by cop

Court upholds arrest of man grabbed by neck by cop

 
ROME
Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

 
ROME
Mattarella marks anniversary of Stazzema Nazi massacre

Mattarella marks anniversary of Stazzema Nazi massacre

 
ROME
Search continues for missing 4-yr-old son of dead woman

Search continues for missing 4-yr-old son of dead woman

 
ROME
COVID-bonus claimants won't stand for League - Salvini

COVID-bonus claimants won't stand for League - Salvini

 
ROME
Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 412 new cases in Italy, six more deaths

Coronavirus: 412 new cases in Italy, six more deaths

 
ROME
Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain

Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain

 
ROME
Rules 'don't stop publication of COVID bonus claimants'

Rules 'don't stop publication of COVID bonus claimants'

 
ROME
Gang bullies disabled man, sets fire to home

Gang bullies disabled man, sets fire to home

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Vivarini, Auteri e i «due» Bari

serie C
Vivarini, Auteri e i «due» Bari: grandi cambi o tanta fantasia

 

FoggiaIl furtto
Gargano, rubano soldi e documenti a coppia di turisti della Repubblica Ceca

Gargano, rubano soldi e documenti a coppia di turisti della Repubblica Ceca

 
TarantoI dati del 2020
Mittal, la denuncia del comitato difesa salute: «Ai Tamburi raddoppio di benzene nell'aria»

Mittal, la denuncia del comitato difesa salute: «Ai Tamburi raddoppio di benzene nell'aria»

 
BariLA GAZZETTA NEI BAR
La partita in tv, un caffè e la Gazzetta

La partita in tv, un caffè e la Gazzetta

 
Bati fatti nel 2018
Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

 
Leccenel basso salento
Gagliano del Capo, si intrufola in casa di una donna e tenta di violentarla: arrestato

Gagliano del Capo, si intrufola in casa di una donna e tenta di violentarla: arrestato

 
BrindisiTRAGEDIA
Brindisi, scontro auto-scoote: muore motociclista 51enne

Mesagne, scontro auto-scooter: muore motociclista 51enne

 
PotenzaIL CASO

Aiuti alle imprese colpite da crisi: c'è un caso Viggiano, il sindaco prende i soldi del bando comunale

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, gasolio venduto illecitamente: 8 indagati

Policoro, gasolio venduto illecitamente in stazione di servizio «abusiva»: 8 indagati

 

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna: l'ordinanza

Coronavirus in Puglia, obbligo di quarantena per chi rientra da Grecia, Malta e Spagna. Asl Bari: «No isolamento se tampone è negativo»

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

L'ultima cena del Continental a Bari: i clienti cantano «Senza te» e lo chef si commuove

Coronavirus, in Puglia 20 nuovi positivi su 1981 tamponi. Le Asl: «Tutte persone rientrate dall'estero o dal Nord Italia»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 20 nuovi positivi su 1981 tamponi. Le Asl: «Tutte persone rientrate dall'estero o dal Nord Italia»

Foggia, il video dell'assalto al portavalori tra sparatorie e auto in fiamme: A14 bloccata

Foggia, il video dell'assalto al portavalori tra sparatorie e auto in fiamme: A14 bloccata

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 11 agosto 2020

Previsioni meteo per martedi', 11 agosto 2020

ROME

Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

Annual inflation rate of -0.4%

Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

ROME, 12 AGO - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy was in deflation for the third consecutive month in July. The national statistics agency said that Italy's annual inflation rate was -0.4% last month. That was even lower than the flash estimate of -0.3% and compares to an annual inflation rate of -0.2% in June and May. ISTAT said its consumer price index was down by 0.2% in July in month-on-month terms. "The third consecutive month of decrease on annual basis of All items index was mainly due to the confirmation of the drop (even if less large) of prices of both Regulated (from -14.1% in June to -13.6%) and Non-regulated energy products (from -11.2% to -9.0%) and the widening of the decrease to the slowdown of prices of Processed food including alcohol (from + 1.2% to + 0.6%) and of Unprocessed food (from +4.1% to +2.5%) and to prices of Services related to transport (from -0.1% to -0.9%)," ISTAT said. (ANSA).

