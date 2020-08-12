Italian remained in deflation in July - ISTAT

ROME, 12 AGO - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy was in deflation for the third consecutive month in July. The national statistics agency said that Italy's annual inflation rate was -0.4% last month. That was even lower than the flash estimate of -0.3% and compares to an annual inflation rate of -0.2% in June and May. ISTAT said its consumer price index was down by 0.2% in July in month-on-month terms. "The third consecutive month of decrease on annual basis of All items index was mainly due to the confirmation of the drop (even if less large) of prices of both Regulated (from -14.1% in June to -13.6%) and Non-regulated energy products (from -11.2% to -9.0%) and the widening of the decrease to the slowdown of prices of Processed food including alcohol (from + 1.2% to + 0.6%) and of Unprocessed food (from +4.1% to +2.5%) and to prices of Services related to transport (from -0.1% to -0.9%)," ISTAT said. (ANSA).