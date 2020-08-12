Mattarella marks anniversary of Stazzema Nazi massacre

ROME, 12 AGO - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the World War II Nazi massacre in the Tuscan village of Sant'Anna di Stazzema. On August 12, 1944, 560 unarmed people were murdered, including 130 children. "76 years ago the town of Stazzema was the theatre of the most inhuman of outrages, the slaughter of hundreds and hundreds of defenceless civilians," the head of State said in a message. "It was one of the most heinous massacres carried out in our country during the Nazi occupation for the shocking number of victims, for the cruelty with which the SS men abused the lifeless bodies, for the mockery of the blaze on Piazza di Sant'Anna". The president added that people should "not ignore the regurgitation of intolerance, of racial hatred, of fanaticism that is manifest in our society and around the world". (ANSA).