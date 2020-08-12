COVID-bonus claimants won't stand for League - Salvini

Mercoledì 12 Agosto 2020 | 14:30

Outcry over politicians taking benefit for self-employed

ROME, 12 AGO - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that any elected officials belonging to his party who applied for a benefit designed to help the self-employed get through the coronavirus emergency will not be able to run for the League again. A huge outcry has broken out after it emerged that many politicians, including a handful of parliamentarians, claimed the 600-euro benefit. "I have given instructions for anyone who took, or applied for, the bonus to be suspended and, in the case of elections, not selected as a candidate," Salvini told RAI television. The lawmakers reportedly were able to claim the benefit because they also had active value-added tax accounts. The cases of at least three lawmakers and hundreds of local councillors were reportedly uncovered by the anti-fraud unit of pensions and social security agency INPS. INPS was reportedly unable to press charges though as technically the MPs did not break the law. But their conduct was clearly against the spirit of the legislation and there have been bipartisan calls for INPS to release the names of the MPs involved. INPS sources said Monday that privacy rules prevented them from doing this. But on Tuesday Italy's privacy watchdog said that the nation's privacy rules do not prevent the publication of the names of the beneficiaries if "it is not possible to identify a condition of social-economic hardship in the interested party". It added that this was even more the case when the people involved carried out public functions. Sources said Wednesday that Lower House officials are in talks with INPS about handing over the names of the MPs in question. (ANSA).

