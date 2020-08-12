Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

ROME, 12 AGO - Four young people aged between 11 and 24 are dead after a crash overnight at Castelmagno, in the northern province of Cuneo. Another four young people were injured in the accident, including two who were seriously hurt. They were travelling in a Land Rover Defender that ran off the road. Nine people were on board even though the vehicle's capacity is for six. The group was on holiday with their families in Valle Grana. They had spent the night at Alpe Chastlar, an area famous for its spectacular views, to watch the Perseids meteor shower. (ANSA).