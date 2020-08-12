Mercoledì 12 Agosto 2020 | 14:30

ROME
COVID-bonus claimants won't stand for League - Salvini

COVID-bonus claimants won't stand for League - Salvini

 
ROME
Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 412 new cases in Italy, six more deaths

Coronavirus: 412 new cases in Italy, six more deaths

 
ROME
Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain

Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain

 
ROME
Rules 'don't stop publication of COVID bonus claimants'

Rules 'don't stop publication of COVID bonus claimants'

 
ROME
Gang bullies disabled man, sets fire to home

Gang bullies disabled man, sets fire to home

 
ROME
Coronavirus: 64 positive at Pozzallo migrant hotspot

Coronavirus: 64 positive at Pozzallo migrant hotspot

 
ROME
Appeal for witnesses over case of dead woman, missing son

Appeal for witnesses over case of dead woman, missing son

 
ROME
COVID: New rapid tests may be used on arrivals from abroad

COVID: New rapid tests may be used on arrivals from abroad

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis

Soccer: Inter reach Europa League semis

 
ROME
Rome Mayor Raggi says she'll stand for re-election

Rome Mayor Raggi says she'll stand for re-election

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Vivarini, Auteri e i «due» Bari

Vivarini, Auteri e i «due» Bari: grandi cambi o tanta fantasia

 

Baricontagi
Coronavirus, l'appello di Decaro su Facebook: «Usate la mascherina»

Coronavirus, l'appello di Decaro su Facebook: «Usate la mascherina»

 
Bati fatti nel 2018
Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

Trani, rapinarono e sequestrarono un autotrasportatore: arrestati padre e figlio

 
Leccenel basso salento
Gagliano del Capo, si intrufola in casa di una donna e tenta di violentarla: arrestato

Gagliano del Capo, si intrufola in casa di una donna e tenta di violentarla: arrestato

 
Foggiala decisione
Foggia, notificata custodia in carcere per Cristoforo Aghilar, ultimo catturato dopo la maxi-evasione

Foggia, notificata custodia in carcere per Cristoforo Aghilar, ultimo catturato dopo la maxi-evasione

 
BrindisiTRAGEDIA
Brindisi, scontro auto-scoote: muore motociclista 51enne

Mesagne, scontro auto-scooter: muore motociclista 51enne

 
TarantoLA NOMINA
L'ex ciclista Sardone tra gli esperti di Emiliano: si occuperà di Taranto 2026

L'ex ciclista Sardone tra gli esperti di Emiliano: si occuperà di Taranto 2026

 
PotenzaIL CASO

Aiuti alle imprese colpite da crisi: c'è un caso Viggiano, il sindaco prende i soldi del bando comunale

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, gasolio venduto illecitamente: 8 indagati

Policoro, gasolio venduto illecitamente in stazione di servizio «abusiva»: 8 indagati

 

ROME

Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

Four injured after packed Land Rover Defender runs off road

Five young people killed in crash near Cuneo

ROME, 12 AGO - Four young people aged between 11 and 24 are dead after a crash overnight at Castelmagno, in the northern province of Cuneo. Another four young people were injured in the accident, including two who were seriously hurt. They were travelling in a Land Rover Defender that ran off the road. Nine people were on board even though the vehicle's capacity is for six. The group was on holiday with their families in Valle Grana. They had spent the night at Alpe Chastlar, an area famous for its spectacular views, to watch the Perseids meteor shower. (ANSA).

