Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus Bari, partoriente positiva i neo genitori: «Non possiamo vedere il nostro piccolo»
Brindisi, «Paradiso Urban Art»: le facciate dei palazzi ridipinte dagli artisti
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce curva contagi: 26 nuovi positivi su 690 test. Tamponi gratis al rientro per i vacanzieri
ROME
11 Agosto 2020
ROME, 11 AGO - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini is set to sign an ordinance making it obligatory for holidaymakers returning from Greece, Spain and Malta to have a coronavirus swab as of Wednesday, sources said. As a result, people returning from vacations in these three countries will have to immediately report their arrival to their local health authority. They will then have a swab within 24 hours. They will not be obligated to go into quarantine if the result is negative. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su