Emilia-Romagna to test people returning from Greece, Spain

ROME, 11 AGO - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini is set to sign an ordinance making it obligatory for holidaymakers returning from Greece, Spain and Malta to have a coronavirus swab as of Wednesday, sources said. As a result, people returning from vacations in these three countries will have to immediately report their arrival to their local health authority. They will then have a swab within 24 hours. They will not be obligated to go into quarantine if the result is negative. (ANSA).